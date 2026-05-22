Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty tops 23,700 on global market rally

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early deals on Friday amid easing oil prices and a rally in global markets.

Hopes of progress in the US-Iran peace negotiations also added to markets' optimism.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 332.39 points to 75,507.09 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 84.60 points to 23,747.40.

From the 30-Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and ITC were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 104 per barrel level.

Brent crude declining to below USD 105 and rupee appreciation are positive developments, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,891.21 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 75,183.36. The Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70.