regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 December 2025

‘Stuff-up by my manager’: Cameron Green clears air on IPL mix-up, says he is fit to bowl

Australia all-rounder blames registration error on manager ahead of Abu Dhabi mini auction

PTI Published 14.12.25, 12:01 PM
Australia's Cameron Green during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023’s final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium PTI

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green on Sunday clarified that he well be available to bowl in the IPL saying a "stuff-up" by his manager led to him being mistakenly registered as a batter for next week's mini auction.

The 26-year-old, who miss the 2025 IPL season as he recovered from back surgery, return to international cricket as a specialist batter in June. However, he has since been cleared to bowl and has been rolling his arm in the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England.

"I'll be good to bowl. I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end," Green was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"He didn't mean to say 'batter'. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end.

The lanky all-rounder, who previously represented Mumbai Indians in 2023 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, is among the biggest names in the auction and is likely to be in the highest demand..

Green has entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. He has been listed under the batters’ category instead of the all-rounders' lot.

The auction take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"I'm sure I will be (watching), with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team, so it's always been fun to watch," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

