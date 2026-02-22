South Africa bank on 'instincts' to counter World No. 1 T20 spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Ranked No. 1 among the bowlers currently in T20Is, Varun Chakravarthy will be a major obstacle that South Africa need to overcome if they are to trump India in Sunday's Super Eight clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

To keep the spinner at bay, the Proteas need to "use their instincts at the right time", advised Quinton de Kock. “At the end of the day, our guys have to stick to their own strengths and use their instincts at the right time,” De Kock, who was also Varun's teammate at Kolkata Knight Riders during last year’s IPL, said on Saturday.

“He's a very good bowler at the moment and bowled well against us in that (T20I) series two months ago. Hopefully, the guys have, after that series, had a little bit more time to have a look at him and speak about how they're going to play him.

“So hopefully, their plans work. And if they don’t, there's a reason why he’s the No. 1 T20 spinner in the world.”