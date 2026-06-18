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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Smriti Mandhana shines again in another easy win as India Women crush Netherlands

Shree Charani claims four wickets after a record tournament total of 209 helps secure a second straight victory

Our Bureau Published 18.06.26, 06:36 AM
Smriti Mandhana en route to her 47-ball 74 in Leeds on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana en route to her 47-ball 74 in Leeds on Wednesday. AP/PTI

Smriti Mandhana (74 off 47 balls) and Shafali Verma (55 off 38 balls) hammered a hapless Netherlands Women attack to lay the foundation for India Women’s clinical 95-run victory in their second Women’s T20 World Cup game in Leeds on Wednesday.

This win follows a solid 64-run victory over Pakistan last Sunday.

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Openers Smriti and Shafali forged a 115-run stand off just 70 balls, after the Netherlands opted to bowl first, and that propelled India to a formidable 209/5, also their highest total in the competition. For Smriti, this was a second consecutive fifty-plus score, while Shafali completed her maiden tournament half-century.

A 210-run target was too big a task for the Dutch women, and as expected, they could barely put up any resistance. Left-arm orthodox Shree Charani stood out among the Indian bowlers with 4/19 off her four overs, while Shafali had fun with the ball as well, striking thrice in the 3.2 overs she bowled.

The Netherlands, as a result, were bundled out for 114 with 15 balls to spare.

India made two changes to their XI in this game, bringing in Yastika Bhatia for Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma for Arundhati Reddy.

Earlier, Shafali was more aggressive than Smriti in the Powerplay during which, India collected 59 runs.

Later though, Smriti accelerated and went on to finish with 11 fours and a six. Shafali’s knock, on the other hand, comprised 10 boundaries.

“It’s about doing the right things at the right time,” Smriti, adjudged Player of the Match, said, adding: “One thing we pride ourselves on is, we never take anyone easy.”

Brief scores: India Women 209/5 in 20 ovs (Smriti Mandhana 74, Shafali Verma 55). Netherlands Women 114 in 17.3 ovs (Shree Charani 4/19, Shafali Verma 3/20). India Women won by 95 runs.

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Women's T20 World Cup ICC T20 Women's World Cup Smriti Mandhana
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