Twin centuries from Gill and Ishan Kishan help India clinch ODI series vs Afghanistan

Till the end of the ODI World Cup next year, a hectic schedule will be in store for Shubman Gill. The India Test and ODI captain, however, is warming up well for those tougher assignments ahead.

Following his century in the one-off Test against Afghanistan and an unbeaten 84 in the opening one-dayer against the same opponents, Gill produced an even superior display — 154 off 110 balls — and stitched a superb 224-run third-wicket partnership with fellow centurion Ishan Kishan (125 off 79 balls) to lead the foundation for India’s huge 170-run win in the second ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday.

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What’s important is the unbeatable 2-0 lead also marked Gill’s first ODI series win as captain, following losses to Australia (away) late in 2025 and New Zealand (home) earlier this year in January.

Unlike its slow and sluggish nature during the IPL, the Ekana International Stadium pitch was a belter. And courtesy the tons from Gill and Ishan, who scored his first ODI hundred in over three-and-a-half years, India posted a mammoth 402 after they were put into bat.

The Afghans, in reply, could manage only 232, with their debutant batter Darwish Rasooli retiring hurt. Although the target was too big to scale for the visitors, some credit has to be given to India’s young pacer Gurnoor Brar (3/60), who shone again with three wickets after striking thrice in the series opener and his maiden international game in Dharamsala.

The Punjab pacer, clocking 140kmph and above on several occasions, concentrated on hitting the hard length and generated awkward bounce alongside producing effective yorkers in such batter-friendly conditions. Prince Yadav, making his India debut, also struck twice, though he was a tad expensive.

Arshdeep Singh (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav, too, were efficient with the ball.