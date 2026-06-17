Richa Ghosh stays in focus as India seek momentum against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

India take on the Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup at Headingley on Wednesday. This will be their first-ever meeting in T20Is, and also their first in international cricket since 2000.

India beat Pakistan by 64 runs on Sunday to get their campaign off to a bright start while Netherlands, first-timers at the T20 World Cup, lost to Bangladesh despite a spirited display.

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Richa Ghosh shrugged off a prolonged lean patch — 34 off 17 — against Pakistan, and the wicketkeeper-batter said the knock has boosted her confidence.

“I think the knock (against Pakistan) will help me really well because it gave me confidence,” Ghosh said.

The 22-year-old said her fifty against England in a warm-up match also played its part. “I think I got the confidence from the practice match we played. I’m looking forward to the next matches,” she added.

“I’m just focused on my game... I was in good touch, but I was not getting runs.

“So, I spoke to Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur) and seniors like Smriti di (Mandhana) and (head coach Amol) Muzumdar sir too. They told me to play my game and just focus. It helped me,” she said.

India went with Bharti Fulmali instead of Yastika Bhatia against Pakistan and picked Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud as the two seamers. It remains to be seen if they go in with the same combination.