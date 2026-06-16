Vaibhav in eye of storm after clash in India A’s Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was engaged in a heated exchange, which involved jostling and pushing, with Sri Lanka A’s Vishen Halambage after the home team won against India A in a Super-Over finish in the one-day tri-series in Dambulla on Monday.

Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella intervened to diffuse the tension between the two players in fading light towards the end of the game.

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The match was tied after the end of 50 overs with both teams finishing on 265. In the Super Over, India A could manage only nine with 17 needed for victory. Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge opened the innings in the Super Over but the former was kept off strike.

Following the conclusion of the match, visuals showed Sooryavanshi and Halambage shoving each other, and Dickwella separating the two. Despite Sooryavanshi hitting a boundary off the penultimate ball, India A fell short by seven runs.

The drama began before the Super Over. With fading light a concern, the umpires were undecided, but Tilak Varma strongly advocated for it. But once the match ended, Varma was unhappy with a no-ball decision.

Brief scores:India A 265 in 49.2 ovs (Suryansh Shedge 72, Vipraj Nigam 51; V. Viyaskanth 3/26, Md Shiraz 3/33). Sri Lanka A 265/9 in 50 (Sadeera Samarawickrama 93; Ayush Badoni 2/45). Match tied, SL A won via Super Over.