Bumrah takes five-wicket haul as India bowl out South Africa for 159 on day 1 of first Test

Jasprit Bumrah takes five-wicket haul as India bowl out South Africa for 159 in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata.

Mohammed Siraj’s double strike tore through South Africa’s middle and lower order, leaving the visitors reeling at 154 for eight at tea on day one of the opening Test at Eden Gardens.

The morning belonged to South Africa’s openers, with Aiden Markram (31) and Ryan Rickelton (23) racing to 57 without loss in 10 overs. But Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide immediately, removing both openers with two unplayable deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav added skipper Temba Bavuma (3) to the tally, leaving South Africa struggling at 82 for 3. Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi tried to rebuild, but Mulder’s patience broke after 50 balls.

Attempting a reverse sweep against Kuldeep, he missed and was trapped lbw. Moments later, de Zorzi (24) fell to Bumrah, leaving the visitors gasping. Siraj’s 10th over was brutal.

First, Kyle Verreynne (16), who had survived two drops, was undone by a delivery that struck both pad and bat. The Proteas burned their final review. Then Marco Jansen (0) faced a ball that reversed sharply and went straight through his gate.

At tea, Axar Patel added Corbin Bosch (3) to the wreckage, trapping him lbw.