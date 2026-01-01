Mohammed Shami eyes ODI return vs New Zealand after strong Vijay Hazare showing

Mohammed Shami is in contention to make a return to the ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand, beginning January 11.

The India pacer has been out of the side since the Champions Trophy in Dubai in Ma­rch 2025. A below-par IPL season with fitness concerns saw him sidelined from the Test squad for the England tour and he hasn't been considered for selection since.

But Shami, 35, has been among wickets in the domestic circuit. In the ongoing

Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has picked up eight wickets in four Bengal matches at an economy of 5.53.

With the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee almost certain to rest the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the ODI series against the Black Caps, Shami has come into the picture on the back of a strong domestic performance.

There is also a possibility that Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana might not be considered for the ODIs, keeping in mind the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in February-March.

The uncertainty over Shreyas Iyer continues as the Centre of Excellence hasn't yet issued the necessary clearance for him to play in the Vijay Hazare meet. He is then unlikely to be considered for the ODI series.

Iyer has been nursing a spleen injury suffered while fielding in Australia.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal having turned out for Mumbai in their match against Goa on Wednesday, it is likely that he will be picked for the ODIs. The opener had been rested for the Vijay Hazare tournament because of acute gastroenteritis.

The Agarkar-led panel is likely to meet on Saturday or Sunday to decide on the squad for the New Zealand series.