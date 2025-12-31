Eden breathes easy with 'satisfactory' tag 

Eden Gardens was at the centre of controversy after its first Test in six years ended inside three days, with South Africa beating India by 30 runs. However, the Eden pitch has had the good fortune of avoiding the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s wrath, unlike that of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where the wi­cket was rated unsatisfactory after the fourth Ashes Test last week en­ded inside two days.

Despite criticism from several quarters, with match referee Richie Richardson — officiating in that India-South Africa Test from November 14-16 — finding the wicket to be “too dry”, the Eden surface has received a satisfactory rating from the ICC. The outfield has been rated “very good.”

Such a rating from the ICC certainly comes in as a big relief for the Cricket Association of Bengal and its curator Sujan Mukherjee, who too was in the firing line when he had to prepare a surface according to the wishes of the Indian team management.

“I will only repeat what I had said earlier. If you can’t chase down just a 120-odd (124) being players with such illustrious credentials, whose fault is it then?” Mukherjee told The Telegraph later in the day.

“I had spoken to (India head coach) Gautam Gambhir too when the Indian team came for practice at Eden Gardens the very next day after the Test got over. He also agreed that his players didn’t bat well,” Mukherjee added.

In what was an extremely low-scoring Test, India, chasing only 124, were all out for an embarrassing 93 as they seemed to be all at sea before off-spinner Simon Harmer. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was the lone half-centurion in that Test, remaining unbeaten on 55 off 136 balls in the Proteas’ second innings, which also made a difference in terms of the game’s outcome.

Batting wasn’t easy on that wicket, which certainly was challenging, while the bounce too appeared a tad uneven from Day I itself. However, Bavuma’s innings did underline that proper application and avoiding flamboyance and cheeky stuff would help in contructing an innings.

Even Gambhir, instead of blaming the pitch, had acknowledged that the Indian batsmen had failed to apply themselves.

“The wicket was not an unplayable one, and not a typical turning track either. It was more of a test of your technique and mental toughness, as those who defended well scored runs.

“This is exactly the kind of pitch we wanted. If we don’t play well, this is what happens,” Gambhir had said.

For the Eden now, action lined up next are the T20 World Cup group-phase matches from February next year. And for that, preparation of the pitch and other related stuff may begin from January 10 or 12.