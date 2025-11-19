MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati for second Test against South Africa: BCCI

The 26-year-old Gill suffered neck injury on the second day of the first Test that India lost by 30 runs in Kolkata. He could not bat after retiring hurt in the first innings and was even hospitalised

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 19.11.25, 01:18 PM
India's captain Shubman Gill addresses a press conference on the eve of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

India's captain Shubman Gill addresses a press conference on the eve of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. PTI picture

India skipper Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati for the second Test against South Africa despite his participation being in doubt due to a neck injury, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Gill suffered the injury on the second day of the first Test that India lost by 30 runs in Kolkata. He could not bat after retiring hurt in the first innings and was even hospitalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second Test starts on November 22.

"Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," he added, continuing the suspense over Gill's availability.

With Gill's participation highly unlikely, all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been taken out of the ongoing India A series against South Africa A in Rajkot.

The Andhra batting all-rounder reached Kolkata on Monday evening but did not take part in Tuesday's net session.

With a Test century to his name and being a right-hander, Reddy could be in contention for a place in the playing eleven at Guwahati if Gill is ruled out.


But that does not mean he'd be asked to play in place of Gill. If Reddy has to get into the playing XI, he'll probably replace Kuldeep Yadav, while Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal should be the likely alternative for the Indian captain in Guwahati.

RELATED TOPICS

Shubman Gill Guwahati India Vs South Africa Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses ‘blanket immunity’ for doctors protesting RG Kar rape-murder case

Observing that the matter cannot be heard 'piecemeal', the apex court said it was inclined to transfer the matter to the Calcutta High Court
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, during a dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I'm pleased to announce that we are formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-Nato ally

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT