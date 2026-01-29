Sarfaraz Khan puts India snub behind, focuses on white ball future and IPL role

Sarfaraz Khan is not looki­ng too far ahead and wa­nts to stay in the present.

The Mumbai batter is not thinking too much about the snub from the national team and is concentrating on scoring the runs on the domestic circuit. He smashed a magnificent 227 off 219 balls in the last Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try to stay in the present. I can’t do anything about the past,” Sarfaraz said ahead of their next game against Delhi at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai from Thursday.

He is also trying to work hard on his white-ball game.

“I want to play for India in white-ball cricket and I’m paying attention to that. I’m also working with Musheer (Khan, brother). His bowling complements his batting and vice versa. It’s not a big deal for him.

“Musheer is going to be the captain of the Indian team one day. I keep an eye on him. He’s young and plays all three formats. When I used to play cricket, my father

would go home sad because I couldn’t bowl.

“But ever since Musheer started playing, my father knows that if he gets out while batting, he can bowl, and if he doesn’t get wickets while bowling, he can bat,” he added.

Sarfaraz will turn out for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL and considers himself fortunate to play alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“My dream was to play with the legends of this generation. I played with Viratbhai at RCB. I never thought I’d get a chance to play with Rohitbhai, but I did in the Test team. I never thought I’d play with Mahibhai, especially after he retired from international cricket. But after going unsold, CSK picked me in the IPL. I consider myself very lucky,” he said.