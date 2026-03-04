Pakistan Cricket Board offers head coach role to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

The Pakistan Test squad is set to have its youngest ever head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offering the role to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The PCB is awaiting his final confirmation from the 38-year old Sarfaraz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan have a busy test schedule this year as part of the ICC World Test Championship with two tests scheduled in Bangladesh in May followed by tours to West Indies and England.

Pakistan's last Test series was at home against South Africa late last year. It was drawn 1-1 with former all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood working as interim head coach.

A reliable source said since Azhar’s contract was ended by the PCB with mutual consent, Sarfaraz is now set to take over as permanent head coach.

Pakistan have never come close to qualifying for the prestigious WTC in its previous three editions.

Last year the board had appointed the wicketkeeper batsman as manager and mentor of the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 sides. He was also with the team in the ICC World Youth Cup held this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He also managed the Shaheens and juniors in the Asia Cup Rising Stars event and junior Asia Cup.

At 38 years Sarfaraz would be the youngest person to be given the responsiblity of being head coach of the test side.

He played 54 tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals for Pakistan leading them to a under-19 WC title and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.

He was sacked unceremoniously as captain and dropped as player in 2019 after Misbahul Haq became head coach and chief selector of the national side in all formats.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.