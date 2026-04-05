Sameer blitz-vi plays master of chase again, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets

Sameer Rizvi’s whirlwind 90 off 51 balls, which included seven fours and as many sixes, made it two in two for Delhi Capitals at the Kotla on Saturday.

The home team reached the 163-run target in 18.1 overs with six wickets remaining. Mumbai Indians thus crashed to their first defeat after having begun the season with a commanding win over KKR at the Wankhede.

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The Capitals made a stuttering start to their chase but Pathum Nissanka counterattacked and then 22-year-old Rizvi ran away with the match. It was a very impressive knock from Rizvi considering the pitch was on the slower side but he made it look like a featherbed.

Impact player Rizvi carried on from where he had left off in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants where his match-winning 70 not out off 47 balls earned him the Man of the Match award.

With the match in the balance, he started off by taking on Corbin Bosch. The youngster smashed back-to-back fours followed by two towering sixes, including one over deep backward point, to plunder 20 runs off the 11th over.

Tight bowling

The Capitals bowlers can take huge credit for restricting Mumbai Indians to 162/6.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led the side in the absence of an indisposed Hardik Pandya, anchored the innings with a 36-ball 51, hitting three fours and two sixes, while Rohit Sharma contributed 35 as the other batters found it difficult in the middle.

Axar Patel was exceptional and removed Rohit. The pace trio of Mukesh Kumar (2/26), Lungi Ngidi (1/34) and T. Natarajan (1/24) also played their part, sharing four wickets between themselves.