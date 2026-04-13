Salt, Kohli, Patidar's power proves too hot for Mumbai Indians as RCB secures 18-run victory

A belter of a track and the short boundaries at the Wankhede led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to put Mumbai Indians under scoreboard pressure and record a 18-run victory on Sunday.

As many as 18 boundaries and 15 maximums helped built the RCB innings as the defending champions posted a massive 240/4 after Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl. Phil Salt top-scored with a 36-ball 78, while captain Rajat Patidar, promoting himself up the order at No.3, bashed his way to 53 off just 20 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former captain Virat Kohli too contributed with 50 off 38 balls.

In reply, Mumbai got off to a sound start, but a hamstring discomfort for Rohit Sharma (retired hurt on 19 off 13 balls in the sixth over) affected their tempo while they also kept losing wickets to finish at 222/6.

This was Mumbai’s third defeat this edition as they languish at eighth spot in the 10-team standings, while RCB remain at No.3.

The extreme flat pitch aside, the severe humidity too made the bowlers’ task more arduous. Fortunately for RCB, they had the cushion of runs which allowed them to survive the late onslaught of Romario Shepherd (71 not out off 31 balls). Perhaps Mumbai Indian could have sent Impact Player Shepherd ahead of Tilak Varma, especially when they had a humongous target to chase down.

Earlier, the RCB openers took their toll on Trent Boult, whose pace hasn’t just reduced, but he also erred in length. Kohli greeted his slightly over-pitched delivery over deep square leg for his first and only maximum, before Salt took over.

Salt unleashed six boundaries and as many maximums, as barring a few deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, the other bowlers just looked helpless before him. Like his England teammate Jos Buttler, Salt too had an ordinary T20 World Cup, but so far in this IPL, he has done well to live up to the expectations.

Skipper’s blitz

Despite losing Salt against the run of play after a 120-run opening stand in just over 10 overs, RCB didn’t lose momentum as skipper Patidar hit three sixes and a boundary to waltz his way to 22 off four balls. Obviously, some of the deliveries that Patidar got were served on a platter, but he certanly deserves full credit for putting all of those away, eventually racing to a 17-ball half-century, his fastest in

the tournament.

This was also Patidar’s second consecutive half-century in this IPL, with his innings comprising four boundaries and five maximums. Patidar’s ultra-aggressive style will

go on to be crucial for RCB going forward.

Kohli and Patidar’s dismissals in back-to-back overs off Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Santner, respectively, also somewhat reduced RCB’s run rate.

A few meaty blows towards the end from Tim David (34 off 16 balls), especially in the

last couple of overs of the innings, pushed the RCB total

to 240. The Australian finished with two boundaries and

three sixes.

Timely strikes

After Rohit left the ground, young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma effected quick dismissals of Ryan Rickelton and Tilak in the same over, further dentinh Mumbai’s progress. Hardik’s brother, Krunal, also continued with his economical bowling, taking the vital wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

Surya’s dismissal came at a critical juncture, before the In­dia T20I captain could do further damage. Some credit also needs to go to pacer Rasikh Sa­lam, who maintain­ed an economy rate of 8.11 in such unforgiving bowling conditions.