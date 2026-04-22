A fresh pack of pacers swings into limelight as Tyagi, Ashok, Prince catch attention

The IPL is not just about batters. In every edition of the IPL, the lookout is also for young bowlers. And if they are upcoming pacers, who look ready to break into the national team, it's even more interesting.

Following Arshdeep Singh’s international debut in 2022, Bengal’s Mukesh Kumar’s impressive showing in the IPL did present him with opportunities to represent India in a few games across formats. However, he hasn’t been in the scheme of things after July 2024. Tushar Deshpande, too, had his share of India chances, but has so far featured in only a couple of T20Is on the tour of Zimbabwe in mid-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ongoing edition, a few of the quicks have certainly been able to draw attention. The Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain began their IPL journey with a bang, with four wickets apiece on debut against the Rajasthan Royals. Against Chennai Super Kings too, Hinge got his lengths right in the deciding over after being expensive early on. Sakib maintained a healthy economy rate with the vital scalp of Shivam Dube in the death overs.

But, the quicks who are being keenly followed at present are Kolkata Knight Riders’ Kartik Tyagi, Ashok Sharma of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants’ Prince Yadav.

The Knight Riders are still languishing at the bottom of the standings, but Tyagi has stood out with his consistent performances. Against the Chennai Super Kings, the 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh took the key wickets of the well-set Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis.

Even against the Royals at the Eden, Tyagi, who has been troubled by injuries in the past and also missed last year’s IPL, took 3/22 to emerge as KKR’s highest wicket-taker so far this season with eight scalps. In fact, in KKR’s last four games, Tyagi took six wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 in conditions not ideal for bowlers.

To speak of the 23-year-old Ashok, with six wickets from as many matches in his debut IPL, he has been expensive as his economy rate reads 10.85. But his ability to crank up pace and consistently bowl at 150kmph or more gives him some sort of an edge.

“Ashok also had a knee injury in the past. But he did well to bowl at such speed post his recovery. And alongside his pace, the slower delivery from the back of his hand can also make him effective,” Jammu and Kashmir bowling coach P. Krishna Kumar, having worked with Ashok during the pacer’s U-23 days in Jaipur, told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

To talk of Prince, in his second season in the IPL, he too can work up extra pace and is currently among the top wicket-takers in this edition with 11 scalps from six games. The 24-year-old is quite capable of varying his length, which has helped him maintain a decent economy rate (8.59) so far.

Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar also shone in his maiden appearance of the season on Monday with 4/24 against the Royals in Ahmedabad. The left-armer had been working on his "yorker and swing", while the angles he can create can come in handy. If he is consistent, he too may feature in the selectors' notebooks.

"Team India's priorities at present are the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup next year. So, in T20Is, there will be the scope to experiment. That way, one of these young quicks may well be given a chance in the Ireland or Zimbabwe T20Is if they remain consistent.

"They are likely to feature on the Board's list of young pacers, too. Ashok and Prince have already impressed in domestic cricket. However, some caution will be exercised before fast-tracking them into the Indian team. The selectors don't want similar cases like that of a Mayank Yadav or an Umran Malik," a BCCI official said.

Fitness and averting injuries as much as possible will also be key for these young quicks.