Tilak Varma’s century after Pandya chat powers Mumbai Indians to dramatic win

An animated discussion with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the second strategic timeout transformed Tilak Varma into a different batter in Ahmedabad on Monday — aggressive and full of intent.

From 103/4, Mumbai Indians added 96 to the total, with 19, 4, 15, 26, 10 and 22 runs coming in the final six overs.

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The match ended on a dramatic note as the Gujarat Titans didn't only fall short of the target, they even fell short of Tilak's 101 by one run, losing the match by 99.

But what did Pandya tell Tilak with the team struggling to force the pace?

“As everyone knows, Hardik bhai is very energetic. He was charged up and kept saying, 'tu karega, tu karke dikhayega (you can do it, you will do it)' to boost me. I just asked him to calm down because I needed to stay focused, and I assured him that I would take care of the rest,” Tilak said on JioHotstar.

The 82 that Tilak accumulated in the last six overs is the most anyone has scored in that period of an IPL innings. His century tied him with Sanath Jayasuriya's 45-ball ton during the inaugural IPL season.

Tilak's progression was dramatic — 19 off his first 22 balls and then he raced to 82 off the next 23 deliveries at a strike-rate of 356.52.

The century and the victory were very crucial for Mumbai Indians. “It was very important for the team and for me. Over the last four or five games, the one thing constantly running through my head was that I hadn’t spent much time in the middle and hadn’t faced many balls, so my aim was to spend some time at the wicket.

"I am grateful that it worked out that way. However, we shouldn’t look too far ahead and should take one match at a time. Every game is almost like a knockout for us. We know what we are capable of, having several World Cup winners in the side, experienced players, and the skills we possess. If we execute well, we can be unstoppable. So, it is important to keep our heads down and continue working hard.”

Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden paid the ultimate tribute to Tilak. "When you blink against a world-class player like Tilak Varma, even on a slightly spicy wicket, it can cost you, and that was our downfall. We couldn't arrest the negative momentum that went against us, largely because of the performance Tilak put on...

"It wasn't one-dimensional or cookie-cutter... it was a dominant display, especially down the ground. He read the conditions superbly... He was able to pick it early and play with both power and precision. Tilak had his day, and he's now put Mumbai Indians in a position where, after seeming short on belief, they've suddenly turned things around," the former Australian opener said.