Abhishek Sharma’s 135 powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 47-run win over Delhi Capitals

Abhishek Sharma (135 not out off 68 balls) cashed in on anything that was in his arc to record his first hundred in this IPL and second overall in the competition. And when Abhishek is in that sort of mood, his team seldom loses.

So at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, an Abhishek-powered Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a comprehensive 47-run win over Delhi Capitals.

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In response to the Sunrisers' massive 242/2 after they were put into bat, the Capitals could manage only 195/9 to suffer their third loss in this edition. The Sunrisers, with their third win on the trot, moved up to third on the points table.

Alongside Abhishek, Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga continued to impress as he adjusted well to the conditions to pick up 4/32, accounting for a set Nitish Rana (who returned in place of pacer Auqib Nabi), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma. Bihar quick Sakib Hussain (1/29), too, fared well again with the wicket of KL Rahul at a critical phase.

Earlier, 10 boundaries and as many maximums adorned Abhishek’s innings. His timing and placement of shots over the off-side stood out.

Abhishek is now atop the list of the highest run-getters in this IPL, taking his tally to 323. Senior pro Heinrich Klaasen also stood up in the closing overs of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 37 off just 13 balls.

The India opener, though, had a stroke of luck when Rana dropped him at backward point off T. Natarajan’s bowling. Abhishek was on 86 then. That certainly was a costly drop. To rub salt into Rana’s wounds, it was off Rana's bowling that Abhishek hit a six to bring up his hundred.

Malinga effect

On a tad slow pitch, getting the ball to reverse would matter for quicks. Eshan, having worked with Sri Lankan pace great Lasith Malinga over the last two months, got the ball to reverse and dismissed Rana before cleaning up Miller off the very next delivery in the 11th over.

It was practically all over for the Capitals when they slipped to 107/4 from 107/1 in the 10th over. Eshan now has nine scalps from three games.

Bizarre captaincy

Skipper Axar Patel was the only wicket-taker for the Capitals, accounting for Travis Head, while Ishan Kishan was run out. But strangely, Axar bowled only two overs and allowed part-timer Rana to bowl all four overs.

It’s understandable that Rana was given more overs to exploit Abhishek’s shortcomings against off-spin, which was noticed during the T20 World Cup. But there’s a fine line between proper off-spin bowling and the stuff Rana dished out.