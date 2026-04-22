CSK suffer setback as Ayush Mhatre out of IPL with hamstring injury

Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a left hamstring injury. The 18-year-old suffered the injury while batting during CSK's previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK posted on social media. They are yet to name a replacement.

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Mhatre was seen clutching his left hamstring after attempting a second run. He required on-field attention a couple of times before he got out, and on his way back, he was helped off the field by physio Tommy Simsek. The batter then underwent scans on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

The young batter is the latest in a series of injuries CSK has suffered in this edition. Only a few days earlier seamer Khaleel Ahmed got ruled out of the tournament. They also lost Nathan Ellis to an injury even before the tournament began and Dewald Brevis didn't feature in the initial games as well. MS Dhoni hasn't been available to play in the tournament yet.

Mhatre is CSK's leading run-scorer so far with 201 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of 177.87.

CSK's next fixture is against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Wankhede.