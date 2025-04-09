MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sai Sudarshan's 82 guides GT to 217 vs RR in Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royal will need to 218 to get their second win of the season

PTI Published 09.04.25, 09:50 PM

Sai Sudarshan scored 82 (X)

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan c Samson b Deshpande 82 Shubman Gill b Archer 2 Jos Buttler lbw b Theekshana 36 M Shahrukh Khan st Samson b Theekshana 36 Sherfane Rutherford c Samson b Sandeep Sharma 7 Rahul Tewatia not out 24 Rashid Khan c Jaiswal b Deshpande 12 Arshad Khan not out 0 Extras: (B-1 W-17) 18 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1/14 2/94 3/156 4/163 5/187 6/201 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-30-1, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-38-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-53-2, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-41-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-54-2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

