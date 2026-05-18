RTI Act: How cricket boards worldwide operate under transparency laws

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Monday held that the BCCI is not a public authority and is therefore exempt from the purview of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

The Commission ruled that the BCCI cannot be treated as a public authority as it is neither owned, controlled, nor substantially financed by the government.

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PTI takes a detailed look at the status of other prominent international cricket boards, and whether they are subject to transparency laws in their respective countries.

England and Wales Cricket Board

The ECB is a private, non-profit body, and not legally obliged to disclose internal decisions, policies, and financial records to the public.

But some general information regarding players and their backgrounds can be obtained through submitting a Subject Access Request under the Data Protection Act.

Cricket Australia

The Australian cricket governing body is registered as a not for profit limited company, and does not come in the ambit of the nation's Freedom of Information Act — federally or state-wise.

But a corporate transparency culture prevails within CA, and details such as its financial activities are filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Interested parties can request ASIC to provide those details by raising a request under the FOI Act.

Cricket South Africa

Just like ECB and CA, the South African governing body too is a private and non-profit company and does not fall directly under the South African government's transparency laws.

Instead, the public access to financial, administrative and other miscellaneous records are governed by the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

It's a general act under which South African citizens can request records held by private bodies but the applicants should prove that their request is to exercise or protect any civil rights.

Cricket West Indies

The CWI is an autonomous body independent of government's direct control and does not come under the Islands' right to information laws.

The West Indian board works under a Memorandum of Association, and is accountable to regional cricket boards such as Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Antigua etc and the public in general.

The CWI often releases annual reports and financial statements which remain in public domain, but is not legally answerable to a particular query from a private person.

Sri Lanka Cricket

From 2024, the SLC is engaged in a legal tussle in the Court of Appeal to ascertain whether it falls under the country's RTI Act, after the Right to Information Commission held that the governing body is obliged to be transparent.

The Commission held that the SLC is bound by the RTI Act, and that it is established under the relevant law and regulations allowing it to function as the apex regulator of cricket in the country with accountability to the Parliament.

The SLC maintains that it's private body with minimal use of public funds.

Pakistan Cricket Board

The citizens cannot directly seek information under RTI Act from PCB as it is an autonomous body. The PCB maintains that it raises operational funds through media/broadcasting rights, corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, and additionally from the Pakistan Super League.

But PCB generally releases its financial statements and they are available in public domain and internally the activities of the board are monitored by the country's federal government and the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

Also Read BCCI not a public authority under RTI Act, thus it is not liable to answer any queries

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