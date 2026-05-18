Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle for crucial IPL points

In the business end of a cut-throat tournament like the IPL, the two points that a team gets from a win almost feels like 20, such is its impact.

The Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns on Monday for those precious two points. If Chennai, the hosts, get two points, they will be on 14, giving their playoffs qualifying chances a huge boost.

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It’s even better for the Sunrisers. A win would take them to 16 with a game remaining. It would not only mean high chances of sealing a playoffs berth, they can even look forward to finishing among the top two.

Both are coming off losses, and so will be on an even footing. Chennai were shocked by Lucknow Super Giants, while the Sunrisers were embarrassed with a below-100 total by Gujarat Titans.

Chennai will hope their depleted bowling attack can gather enough steam to charge into a potentially strong Sunrisers batting line-up.

The Sunrisers batters will have to redeem their reputation after being bowled out for just 86 by Titans.

A lot of interest, or rather suspense, will also be there about Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The CSK icon is yet to make an appearance in IPL 2026 and his time is running out.

He practised with the team on Sunday, but given it’s Dhoni, it’s difficult to predict

if he would play in what is CSK’s last home match of the season.