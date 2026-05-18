Finn Allen comeback powers Kolkata Knight Riders push for IPL 2026 playoffs

Finn Allen was “probably a shell of a human for a bit” during his initial struggle in this IPL, and it was “all self-inflicted.” By his own admission, Allen was putting too much pressure on himself to perform.

Since his return to the side after being benched for three games last month, Allen has scores of 29, an unbeaten 100, 18 and 93. Averaging 80 after these four innings, Allen’s strike rate since his comeback reads a phenomenal 233.01.

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These numbers have been in keeping with his reputation, which was enhanced by his 100 not out off 33 balls in this year’s T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at Eden Gardens. For the Kolkata Knight Riders, the New Zealander’s rich form carries bigger significance.

In their 12 matches so far this season, Allen has been the only one in the top three of the Knights’ batting order who has maximised the Powerplay. It may not have been the case if Allen’s New Zealand opening partner Tim Seifert had gone on to begin the proceedings with him, but having both of them together in the XI would have affected KKR’s overseas combination.

The tempo that Allen provides upfront is extremely important for the Knight Riders as it lays a solid platform for the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green to build on, which they did successfully in the 29-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Eden on Saturday.

In Wednesday's home game against Mumbai Indians, Allen, in all likelihood, will face a tougher task tackling Jasprit Bumrah. But, at the same time, Bumrah will also be under some sort of pressure, given the authority with which the KKR opener has been operating.

"Over the last 7-8 months, the biggest change in Finn’s batting has been his game awareness and composure," Glenn Pocknall, who has worked with Allen during his stint as Wellington Firebirds head coach, stressed.

"Earlier, people would focus purely on the explosiveness, but now you can see a batter who's starting to understand the tempo, match situations and how elite bowlers are trying to set him up. His decision-making has improved significantly. It's more about calculated aggression for Finn now rather than pure instinct."

Watson influence

During his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket, Allen used to remind himself of Shane Watson's 40-ball mantra — to bat for 40 balls and then see where you are. That was key to his 151 off 51 balls last June against Washington Freedom. Watson, now assistant coach of the KKR, was the Unicorns head coach then.

The reunion with Watson in Allen's first proper IPL season has certainly kept him in a good space and brought the best out of him. KKR's opponents know how dangerous Allen could be if he lasts for even close to 40 balls.