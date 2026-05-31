Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the aces in tussle for title with Gujarat Titans

In the IPL’s history, only two teams have been able to defend their crown successfully. Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, did it in 2011 following their maiden crown in 2010, while Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru be able to join CSK and Mumbai by outplaying Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday?

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Wherewithal-wise, Rajat Patidar and team have every reason to be confident of a successful defence, especially with the way they thrashed the Titans in Qualifier I in Dharamsala on Tuesday. For Patidar, too, leading RCB to a back-to-back IPL title would be a big boost, making selectors discuss him a little more before finalising the squads for India’s upcoming limited-overs assignments.

Patidar’s form with the bat will once again be a factor for RCB in the final and also keep the Titans bowlers on their toes. But what bodes well for the skipper is a relaxed Virat Kohli upfront, which could be an even bigger factor.

Even if Kohli gets a brisk 30-odd playing his trademark strokes, it will be good enough to lay a decent platform for the rest of the batting group.

The Titans will also have some momentum going into the final, especially after the ease with which they chased down the 215-run target in Qualifier II in Mullanpur.

The Shubman Gill-led side’s arrival in Ahmedabad was delayed due to a squall in the city on Saturday.

The Motera pitch can be a tad tricky if bowlers maintain their lengths, and barring Rashid Khan, the ‘home’ side do not have any other reason to worry. Batting-wise, keeping Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam at bay will be a major task for Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.