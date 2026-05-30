Pant gives up Lucknow Super Giants captaincy, franchise unlikely to retain keeper-batter

Rishabh Pant stepped down as Lucknow Super Giants captain on Friday following the team’s poor performance in IPL 2026 and it is unlikely that the franchise will retain him for the next season.

The team finished at the bottom of the standings with only four wins from 14 matches. Pant, 28, struggled with the bat — 312 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 138.05.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise announced the decision via a statement from LSG’s director of cricket Tom Moody.

“Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it,” Moody said. “These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards.”

The indications were enough for Pant to quit. Moody’s assessment of their captain had indicated a leadership change after their last league match of the season against Punjab Kings. “You do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat,” Moody had said. “... We will reflect on it, we’ll take time... We’ll consider all things.”

Sources told The Telegraph that the franchise’s think-tank — comprising head coach Justin Langer, strategic adviser Kane Williamson besides Moody — is unhappy with his performance and could decide to release him ahead of next season’s mini auction.

Pant had been bought by LSG at the 2025 mega auction for ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive player in

the league’s history. The thinking within the camp is that releasing him would allow the franchise a

chance to acquire better-equipped players for the format at this price.

His batting position had also been under scrutiny this season. Pant began as an opener but dropped to No. 3 after a few matches, but failed to achieve success. Nicholas Pooran then took the No. 3 spot with Pant dropping further down.

It is widely believed that not allowing Pooran to occupy his favourite No. 3 slot for most of the season contributed to his meagre 234 runs in 14 innings. The Trinidadian had amassed 524 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 196.25.

LSG is not short of leadership options with Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Pooran among the likely options. Markram leads the franchise’s SA20 team — Durban Super Giants — as well as the one in the Hundred — Manchester Super Giants.

Pant was the second

captain at LSG after KL Rahul, who had led the

team for three seasons from 2022 to 2024.