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regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

Gill’s 104 powers Gujarat Titans into IPL final; Rajasthan Royals fall despite Sooryavanshi’s 96

Chasing 215, the 2022 champions rode on Gill's 53-ball century with three sixes and 15 fours

PTI Published 29.05.26, 11:46 PM
Gujarat Titans\' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, in New Chandigarh, Friday, May 29, 2026. PTI

Shubman Gill scored a scintillating 104 as Gujarat Titans crushed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to make the final of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Chasing 215, the 2022 champions rode on Gill's 53-ball 104 with three sixes and 15 fours to qualify for the final, responding with 219 for three in 18.4 overs.

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Gill anchored GT's chase with a 167-run stand for the opening wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who fell for 58 off 32 balls.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had scored 214 for six riding on a brilliant 96 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a quickfire 38 not out from Donovan Ferreira.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 214/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 96, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out, Donovan Ferreira 38 not out; Jason Holder 2/27) lost to Gujarat Titans 219/3 in 18.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 58, Shubman Gill 104; Nandre Burger 1/35) by 7 wickets.

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