PCB to run Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League, first franchise managed directly by board

For the first time since the Pakistan Super League was launched in 2016, the Pakistan Cricket Board will directly run one of its franchises.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the board will manage the Multan Sultans in the upcoming edition of the PSL, citing time constraints ahead of the next season.

Naqvi said the PCB would appoint a committee, headed by a former cricketer, to run the franchise during PSL 11. “We will (form the committee) after the PSL puts up the Multan Sultan’s team for auction,” Naqvi told the media here.

The move has triggered questions within cricket circles, as direct board control of a franchise risks blurring the lines between regulator and participant, potentially affecting the league’s image as a professional, privately driven competition.

The development follows the exit of former owner Ali Tareen, who stepped away from the Multan franchise a few weeks ago after differences with the PCB.

Tareen had publicly accused the board of failing to respond when his franchise sought the renewal contract after the valuation process.

Despite the fallout, Tareen has been allowed to bid for one of the two new teams that will go under the hammer at the auction scheduled for January 8.

When asked about Tareen’s participation, Naqvi said the former owner’s contributions were acknowledged.

“Unfortunately, whatever happened is an issue I don’t want to discuss. But technically, we will absolutely welcome him. If he wants to take a new team, he should definitely take it,” said Naqvi.

While the five other existing franchises renewed their agreements with the PCB earlier, Multan was not offered a chance to revisit its contract after the board issued a legal notice to Tareen for repeated breaches.

Naqvi said selling the Multan franchise immediately was not an option due to government regulations.

“There is a lot of interest in [Multan Sultans] right now,” noted Naqvi. “But in Pakistan, there are PPRA rules that have to be followed that is why we have decided to manage it ourselves for one season.”

The Multan franchise had been paying an annual fee of $6.35 million to the PCB, making it the most expensive team in the league.

Alongside these announcements, Naqvi also confirmed that former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has been appointed as the PSL’s brand ambassador. The former fast bowler will formally take up the role from January 1.