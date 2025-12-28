Shadab Khan returns after injury; Pakistan leave Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in BBL for Sri Lanka T20Is

Pakistan have brought back all-rounder Shadab Khan for next month’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, beginning 7 January, 2026, but have decided against recalling senior players currently featuring in the Big Bash League in Australia, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

Shadab returns to the national set-up after being sidelined since June due to shoulder surgery. He resumed competitive cricket earlier this month in the Big Bash League and has fared better than his other Pakistan teammates in the tournament.

His inclusion is the standout change in an otherwise predictable 15-member squad led by Salman Ali Agha.

Babar, Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Muhammad Rizwan will continue to play in the BBL despite having given prior consent to return if the selectors needed them.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board chose not to exercise that option after assuring Cricket Australia that all Pakistan players signed by BBL franchises would be available for the full season.

The board believes the current bench strength is adequate to handle the Sri Lanka series. The squad selection throws up few surprises, barring the inclusion of uncapped batter Khawaja Nafay and the recall of Abdul Samad.

Nafay’s selection has raised questions, given his limited impact even in domestic cricket, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka early next year.

The series was seen by senior players as an opportunity to get familiar with Sri Lankan conditions, where Pakistan will play all their World Cup matches.

That context makes the absence of experienced names more noticeable, even if the board has opted for continuity and availability over experience.

Pakistan squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Saim Ayub, Sahabzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Muhammad Waseem junior.