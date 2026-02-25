Lanka may play semis at home; venue hinges on Pakistan’s qualification

Sri Lanka could play their T20 World Cup semi-final at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo if they do not meet India and if Pakistan do not make the semi-finals.

In a communication to all stakeholders, the ICC has clairified the semi-final logistics after the Super Eight line-ups were finalised.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not qualify, but Sri Lanka do and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo.

However, if it's an India versus Sri Lanka semi-final, then it will be held in Mumbai on March 5.

In the event of neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualifying, semi-final 1 will be played at Eden Gardens and semi-final 2 in Mumbai.

India will play their semi-final in Mumbai regardless of who they are drawn against unless it's Pakistan.

The ICC in a media release announced that tickets for the semi-finals and final were on sale from Tuesday. If the venue doesn't end up hosting a semi-final or the final for which tickets were purchased, the amount will be refunded to the ticket-holder.