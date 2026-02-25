Centre blocks 5 OTT platforms for allegedly showing ‘obscene’ content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Tuesday blocked five online streaming platforms for allegedly streaming obscene content, as per media reports.

The action follows multiple grievances received against the platforms and was carried out after what officials described as due procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hindustan Times, MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu have been blocked for allegedly hosting obscene content. The move was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), which govern unlawful and harmful content in the digital space.

This is not the first such action by the Centre. In July 2025, the MIB ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene, vulgar, and in some cases, pornographic material, according to ANI.

The directive was issued after consultations with multiple government departments and civil society stakeholders. Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP and Desiflix were among the platforms blocked at the time for alleged violations of Indian law.

In February 2025, the Ministry issued an advisory urging OTT platforms to ensure compliance with applicable laws. However, the content hosted by these platforms featured graphic sexual innuendos, prolonged sequences of nudity and pornographic visuals, ANI quoted an MIB official. “There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context,” it said.

The government has also alleged that five of the OTT platforms blocked in March 2024 resumed operations by launching new domains. Despite around 100 web series being removed from Ullu, it is alleged that they were either edited temporarily or taken down briefly before being re-uploaded in unedited formats.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had flagged Ullu and ALTT in July and August 2024 for alleged violations.

None of the five newly blocked platforms have issued a public statement as of now.