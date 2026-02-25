Arijit Singh makes X account public, explains his decision to retire from playback singing

Singer Arijit Singh on Tuesday shared a heartfelt message with fans on his X account after switching it to public mode, explaining that he has a substantial number of songs lined up even though he has stopped taking on film projects.

“This message is just for my listeners. Please don't read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, it's a humble request,” the 38-year-old singer wrote in his note on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know,” he added.

“I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining people, How many times will you? There are so many unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too,” he continued.

Signing off, Arijit said, “Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi.”

In January, Arijit used a private, “protected” account on X (formerly Twitter) to announce his retirement from Bollywood playback singing. The message was later posted on his public social media accounts.

In his retirement announcement, Arijit said, “I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

Arijit’s announcement took fans and industry peers by surprise. While many listeners expressed disappointment that the voice which helped redefine contemporary Hindi film music will no longer be heard in films, some fans welcomed the move as an opportunity for Arijit to focus on independent music.