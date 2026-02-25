Hetmyer's solidity at No. 3 a boost for Windies: Left-handed batter credits team support

Shimron Hetmyer has lived up to the challenge of batting at No. 3 and looks like he has no plans to look back.

In the early part of his career, the left-handed Hetmyer batted at No. 3 on quite a few occasions. So, while it was not a new role to adjust to, the difference he has been able to bring is in his conversion rate.

In other words, Hetmyer’s consistency in the slot is a factor behind the West Indies remaining unbeaten in their T20 World Cup campaign so far and that the former champions stand a decent chance to make the semi-finals as well.

The second T20I versus South Africa in Centurion earlier in January was the game where Hetmyer was promoted up to No.3. He responded with a 42-ball 75.

Since then, he has looked compact and provided a lot more solidity to the slot with his positive intent, something the Caribbean side had been missing for quite some time. The numbers, too, underline it — till his 85 against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede on Monday, Hetmyer tallies 342 runs from seven innings at No.3, averaging 57.

He was a tad fortunate in Monday’s Super Eight clash as Zimbabwe dropped him on nine and 70 during his 34-ball knock. But that cannot take away the kind of assurance he seems to be have in his game.

“It’s a lot easier now because I’ve been doing it for a while. I understand the role better. I know how situations unfold, and having the backing of everyone in the team really helps. That support puts me in a much more comfortable headspace,” Hetmyer said, about batting at No.3, after the Windies 107-run win over Zimbabwe.

For captain Shai Hope, having Hetmyer bat lower down the order is a waste of his abilities.

“The way he is batting, I think sometimes, he was kind of wasted down the bottom in the innings. He’s such a good player, he can bat in all situations... (against) spin (and) pace,” Hope said late on Monday. “To utilise him in that phase (No. 3), he comes

out and plays with that freedom that we wanted him to play with. He’s been an

asset for us, especially in this tournament.”

Minor tweak

In early 2025, Hetmyer tweaked a thing or two in his batting, which also appears to have benefited him. And the one who helped him make the necessary adjustments is former Mumbai and Surrey batsman Zubin Bharucha.

“He had a slightly closed bat face and also was taking the bat a little behind him. That was corrected quite quickly,” Bharucha, who has worked with several international cricketers, told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Hetmyer’s bigger tests, however, will be on Thursday against South Africa in Ahmedabad before he comes across the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah at the Eden on Sunday. “If Varun bowls the googly, he will have to go towards long-off or inside out more than going towards long-on or mid-wicket, which is his strength.

“Of course, if the ball doesn’t turn (at the Eden), he can go anywhere. Plus, smaller boundaries to assist him,” Bharucha explained.

“When facing (Lungi) Ngidi, he needs to look to play the slower one over long-off, cover or point.”