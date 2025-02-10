MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan could be a force to reckon with in Champions Trophy: India's former coach Ravi Shastri

Despite the absence of the injured Saim Ayub, who has become a vital cog in the Pakistan side, Shastri remains confident in the team's depth

PTI Published 10.02.25, 03:34 PM
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri PTI

Armed with a fearsome pace attack and playing in home conditions, hosts Pakistan could be a force to reckon with in the Champions Trophy even though they will miss opener Saim Ayub, reckons former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Defending champions Pakistan head into the Champions Trophy riding high on three consecutive ODI series victories over South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.

"I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa," Shastri told The ICC Review.

Also Read

Despite the absence of the injured Ayub, who has become a vital cog in the Pakistan side, Shastri remains confident in the team's depth.

"They've missed Ayub at the top, and he's a crucial player. But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals and from there, it's anyone’s game." Shastri is certain that, should Pakistan make it to the knockout stages, they will be a formidable threat to any team.

"Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they'll be doubly more dangerous." Echoing Shastri's thoughts, Australian legend Ricky Ponting focused on Pakistan’s lethal pace attack that includes Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

"I agree with Ravi. Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his absence is a massive gap to fill," Ponting said.

"But Pakistan's fast bowling brigade is very, very good. Led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who’ve been terrific in recent series, they have the pace and skill to trouble any batting line-up." Since returning from South Africa, where he notched three consecutive fifties, former skipper Babar Azam's form has dipped. Ponting said his form will be crucial for Pakistan.

"Babar has been a bit up and down in recent years, but if he and (Mohammad) Rizwan can bring their A-games, that’s when Pakistan becomes incredibly dangerous," Ponting said.

"They’ve still got enough high-quality players to beat any team on any given day. If they play well, they’ll be right in it." Ponting also acknowledged the added dimension that playing in front of a home crowd can bring. "The pressure of playing at home can work both ways. It can be a real motivator, especially with the home crowd behind you. That support can sometimes help you cross the line in big moments," Ponting said.

Pakistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on Februrary 19 before taking on arch rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

