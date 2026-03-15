Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement from cricket

Wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, the only Pakistani captain to win two major ICC tournament finals against traditional rivals India, on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Sarfaraz, who last played for the national team in a Test match against Australia at Perth in December 2023, revealed his decision through a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

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A source said that the formal announcement will now allow the PCB to appoint him as head coach of the national Test team on a long-term basis.

The post of the Test team head coach has been lying vacant since the PCB ended the contract of all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood, who served as interim head coach of the red ball team last year.

Sarfaraz, who turns 39 in May, was recently also appointed as a member of the national selection committee after being named as mentor and manager of the Pakistan under-19 and Shaheens squads.

Sarfaraz played a first class game as recently as last October but said in the statement he now wants to focus on his other roles.

"I could never have dreamt of captaining Pakistan in all three formats and winning the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the 2017 Champions Trophy... they are unforgettable moments for me," he said.

Sarfaraz further said that he had always tried to promote and play fearless cricket and build unity in the team.

The keeper-batter, who hails from Karachi, represented the country in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals, and also captained in 100 international games across all three formats.