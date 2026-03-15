UAE reports new missile attack, US deploys B-52 as Operation Epic Fury continues

Key Events

Indian Embassy issues travel advisory The Indian Embassy in the UAE has issued a travel advisory stating that airlines are issuing revised and curtailed flight schedules in accordance with instructions from the UAE Civil Aviation Authorities. “Limited flights will operate between airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, RAK, Sharjah and Fujairah to different destinations in India. Further details may be checked with the respective airlines,” it added.

South Korea will carefully review Trump's request to send warships to Hormuz South Korea's presidential office said on Saturday that it would carefully review U.S. President Donald Trump's calls on allies to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. "We will communicate closely with the U.S. regarding this matter and make a decision after careful review," the office said in a statement.

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UAE reports new missile attack, day after Iran warns 3 major ports to evacuate The United Arab Emirates reported a new missile attack Sunday morning, a day after Iran called for the evacuation of three major UAE ports, threatening for the first time a neighbouring country's non-US assets. Tehran accused the United States of using "ports, docks and hideouts" in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence, as the war showed no signs of ending. US President Donald Trump said he hoped allies would send warships to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have deepened Lebanon's humanitarian crisis, with about 800 people killed and more than 850,000 displaced.

'False-flag attacks': Tehran alleges US, Israel using rebranded Shahed drone copies Tehran has accused US and Israel of using rebranded Shahed drones to conduct a ‘false-flag campaign’. The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters was quoted as saying by Press TV that these drones are being deployed against civilian infrastructure across the region to deliberately frame the Islamic Republic. The spokesman suggested that after facing military challenges and failing to establish political alliances against Tehran, the "enemy has turned to deceptive tactic".

US deploys B-52 as Operation Epic Fury continues The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress took off for a night mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future. CENTCOM said strikes from US forces continue to be unpredictable, dynamic, and decisive.

Iran attacks US airbase in Saudi Iran on Sunday launched missile strikes on Saudi's Al Kharj Air Base, used by the US military. The IRGC said that Al Kharj base served as the "origin of aggressions against the Islamic homeland," functioning as the staging ground for US F-35 and F-16 fighter jets involved in attacks on Iran, Press TV reported.

Loud explosions in central Israel Loud explosions were heard in central Israel on Sunday morning and sirens blared out as well as US-Iran war continues to rage for over two weeks now, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran arrests 20 for alleged spying Iran's Tasnim news agency says 20 people arrested in country's northwest for sharing military location details with Israel.