Assembly polls 2026: Bengal to go to polls in two phases, Keralam and Assam to vote on April 9

Key Events

Reducing the number of phases would be convenient: CEC Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the poll panel held detailed deliberations before finalising the schedule and concluded that reducing the number of phases would be more convenient for all stakeholders.

Eight bye-elections to be held alongside assembly polls As per the schedule announced, the by-polls will be held in Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. The Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will also be heading to the polls for a bye-election, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. This by-poll comes following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar, along with four others, were killed in a plane crash in the Baramati district in January 2026.

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Poll dates out Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29 for the 294 constituencies in the state. Phase 1, 152 seats and 142 seats in Phase 2. Assam, Keralam and Puducherry to vote on April 9 in a single phase, The results will be declared on May 4. The highly anticipated state assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23 and the results will be announced on May 4, announced the Election Commission on Sunday, March 15. The term of the current government in Tamil Nadu will end on May 10. Tamil Nadu's state assembly has 234 seats and the state has 2.77 crore voters.

30 new initiatives to ensure transparency SIR is the first measure among more than 30 measures taken by the ECI in the last 12 months to enhance transparency and enhancing electors’ experience, said CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Depositing mobiles outside poll booths, coloured photograph of candidates on EVMs, maximum of 1,200 electors in any polling stations, candidate booths to be set up just outside 100m of the polling station, and a clear number mentioning the voter’s polling station, are among the other major initiatives.

ECINET mobile application to provide all necessary information Gyanesh Kumar said all services offered by the various applications of the ECI is now available under the ECINET app. “All the necessary information (from) across all the necessary stakeholders is available,” he says about the application.

Voting to be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations Gyanesh Kumar said, voting will be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He added that over 25 lakh election officials will be on duty

17.4 crore voters across four states, one Union Territory Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has stated that around 17.4 crore voters will be be casting their votes across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. "This comprises the continent of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada, he says. Delegates from the Election Commissions of 20 countries will visit the elections," he added.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar defends SIR process CEC Gyanesh Kumar defends the SIR process, ensuring no eligible voter is removed from West Bengal's electoral rolls. “Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of any democracy. With this objective the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted as per Article 326 of the Constitution to ensure that no eligible elector is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. I congratulate all the Booth Level Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers and all election officials who were involved in this work for ensuring its smooth conduct and completion. It has been a massive democratic exercise,” Kumar said.