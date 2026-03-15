Irfan Pathan says IPL 2026 could be MS Dhoni last season with Chennai Super Kings

We have heard it many times in the last few IPL editions. With a fresh IPL season days away, Irfan Pathan has said it once again — this could be the last time fans see Mahendra Singh Dhoni turn out for the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni, 44, quit international cricket long back, but has been an active participant in the IPL for CSK, though in a diminishing role. With CSK trading Sanju Samson, a keeper-batter like Dhoni, from Rajasthan Royals, speculation has intensified that the veteran might further diminish his playing role in the franchise.

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“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we

see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him,” Irfan said on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan’.

“As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well,” he added.

Dhoni has already joined the CSK camp in Chennai and has been training alongside the squad led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Commenting on what could be Dhoni’s role this season, Irfan said: “This season, Dhoni will play an important role in bringing everyone together. I’m not sure how many games he will play. But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot.

“Sanju will benefit because he will be a part of the leadership group as well. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader. But as a group, two or three guys are being groomed for the

future. That is where MS Dhoni comes in. I hope he makes a difference.

“Questions about his fitness, batting position, and whether he will play all games will still come up. The CSK team management will take it step by step. They will definitely look to give him a perfect farewell by lifting their sixth IPL trophy.”

With inputs from PTI