Bengal Assembly polls in two phases on April 23, 29; fate of 45 lakh voters unresolved

Bengal will go to polls in two phaseson April 23 and April 29 for the 294 constituencies in the state.

The chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement along with the poll dates for the states of Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union territory of Puducherry at Nirvachan Sadan.

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Elections for 152 seats will be held in Phase 1, while 142 seats are scheduled for Phase 2 in Bengal.

For the first phase of polling in Bengal the last date of filing of nominations is April 6 and April 9 for the second phase.

Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, two Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Burdwan, Both Midnapur, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram scheduled for poll on 23rd April while Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas will vote on April 29.

In Bengal, where the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls has been deeply disputed, the dates were announced with 6.44 crore electors, while the fate of at least 45 lakh voters marked under adjudication remained pending till Friday evening.

Also Read Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29: EC Gyanesh Kumar

“When the final electoral rolls were announced on February 28, there were 6.44 crore voters in Bengal. As and when the judicial officers clear the voters marked under adjudication whatever supplementary lists required shall be added,” the CEC said addressing the news conference.

The states of Assam, Keralam and Puducherry go to polls on April 9. Tamil Nadu polls will be held on April 23.

Counting for all the four states and the sole Union territory will be held on May 4.

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