Mandhana eyes WPL title parity as RCB face Jemimah-led Delhi Capitals final clash

Smriti Mandhana has a shot at putting Royal Ch­allengers Bengaluru on par with Mumbai Indians in the number of Women’s Premier League titles won when her side faces Delhi Capitals, but Jemimah Rodrigues will be keen to break their final jinx in Thursday’s clash in Vadodara.

Former champions RCB have enjoyed a dream run this season, repeatedly showing the ability to step up and bounce back in tough situations. That resilience helped them create history by beginning their campaign with five straight wins, the first WPL team to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to that, one or two players from within the group have consistently taken their game to the next level when required, a pattern that has emerged with monotonous regularity this season.

On the other end, the Jemimah-led Capitals have benefited from a tight-knit core that has been playing together for quite some time.

Their batting line-up, too, have started to click. Lizelle Lee made a useful contribution at the top in the Eliminator against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, while Shafali Verma managed to put her indifferent form behind, to forge a half-century partnership with the South African.

Reliable top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt has provided the side stability throughout the season.

Now, all there’s left to see is which side clicks better to lift the trophy on Thursday.