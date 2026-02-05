Taking guard on Cup pitch: Why Australia and Sri Lanka hold the edge in Group B

AUSTRALIA

The squad

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Power point

The power-packed batting line-up comprising the likes of Tim David, Cameron Green and captain Mitchell Marsh is certainly a huge advantage for Australia. David, having gained in exposure, has matured as well. Besides, Marcus Stoinis’ ability to take stock of the situation and then launch at the slog overs is another important aspect of Australia’s batting group.

Fault line

With Mitchell Starc no longer available in T20Is and the vastly experienced Pat Cummins yet to recover from back injury, their pace unit will not be at its strongest. In fact, it could be further dented with doubts over Josh Hazlewood’s recovery from a hamstring strain and Achilles injury. Senior leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s role becomes even more crucial in this case.

Hawk eye

Australia’s fortunes in this T20 World Cup depend a great deal on how Travis Head — in possibly the golden phase of his career — performs. If Head gets going and posts a 50-plus score or more, it’s advantage Australia whether they bat first or chase a total. Another player who can match Head’s impact is Glenn Maxwell, who, on his day, can blaze away even if not 100 per cent, something he had shown in the 2023 ODI World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Insight

Despite their bowling wearing a tad depleted look, the Australians’ mental resolve is always one of their driving factors. If they remain undefeated in the group phase, they will surely be one of the teams to watch out for in the Super Eights.

Since July 1, 2024:

• Played 26, Won 17, Lost 6, NR 3

• Win% 65.38

• Powerplay batting SR 161.59

• Death overs (16–20) batting SR 134.65

• Powerplay economy 8.80

• Death overs economy 8.05

SRI LANKA

The squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Power point

No matter how they perform in bilaterals, Sri Lanka can never really be written off when playing a World Cup at home. In home conditions, the co-hosts do have players who can put the opposition under pressure. Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage are more than capable of getting the job done. Besides, since Sanath Jayasuriya’s arrival as head coach, Sri Lanka have not really been a punching bag even if they haven’t won too many series over the past year or so.

Fault line

Pace attack has been Sri Lanka’s weak link for close to a decade now. The Islanders are a little overreliant on Matheesha Pathirana to trouble their opponents with pace, but the quick himself isn’t as consistent as he was expected to be. Sri Lanka’s batting also tends to collapse under pressure.

Hawk eye

The Mendis-Nissanka combination will be key for Sri Lanka if they are to set the opposition a daunting target or chase a big total. In strokeplay and strike rotation, they are the best and most reliable among the Sri Lankan batting group.

Insight

Sri Lanka’s batting being weak, how Mendis, opener Nissanka, and skipper Dasun Shanaka, with his death-overs hitting, fare will play a big role in determining their prospects in this World Cup. If the batting does its job with minimum goof-ups, it certainly can set it up for the team’s spin trio.

Since July 1, 2024:

• Played 31, Won 13, Lost 18, NR 0

• Win% 41.94

• Powerplay batting SR 132.44

• Death overs (16–20) batting SR 123.90

• Powerplay economy 8.09

• Death overs bowling economy 9.51

Stats: Mohandas Menon