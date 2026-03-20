Yuzvendra Chahal quits alcohol focuses on fitness for better performance in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is desperate to make a mark in IPL 2026. To do that, Chahal knows that he has to be at his fittest best, and so has quit alcohol.

“After the KKR game (last year), my hip got fractured, and later in the tournament my knuckle got fractured,” Chahal told AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers 360.

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“So in the semi-final (Qualifiers) and final, I was not able to bowl my proper leg-spin and all. But this year I (want) to take care of my body first, and I have one good news for you, I stopped alcohol. It’s been more than six months.

“Now, I’m 35, I want to be more active and give my 150 per cent for my team. As a senior bowler and senior player, people will see me (and say) ‘this guy, we have to learn something from him’.”

Struck by injuries, Chahal could play 14 of Punjab Kings’ 17 games last year.

In search of excellence, the spinner is looking forward to teaming up with Punjab coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

“He (Ponting) is very easy to communicate (with)... Same with Shreyas. You don’t feel like he’s your captain — he’s your friend only,” Chahal said.