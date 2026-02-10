MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets after De Leede anchors chase in T20 World Cup

All-round show sees De Leede pick two wickets and finish unbeaten 72 as Dutch overhaul 157 with two overs to spare

PTI Published 10.02.26, 02:20 PM
Netherlands Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt run between the wickets during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands, at Arun Jaitley Stadium File picture

Netherlands beat Namibia by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Namibia scored 156 for eight. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton made 42 off 38 balls and Jan Frylinck got 30 in 26 deliveries for Namibia.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus blazed away to a nine-ball 18 before JJ Smit scored 22 off 15 balls to prop up Namibia.

Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets each for the Netherlands.

In reply, Netherlands chased down the target of 157 in 18 overs with Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann making 72 and 32 respectively, after opener Michael Levitt struck a 15-ball 28.

Brief scores: Namibia: 156/8 in 20 overs (Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 42, Jan Frylinck 30; Logan van Beek 2/13, Bas de Leede 2/20).

Netherlands: 159/3 in 18 overs (Bas de Leede not out 72, Colin Ackermann 32).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

