MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 03 May 2026

India Women T20 World Cup squad: Nandani Sharma gets maiden call up

Selectors recall Yastika and Radha to bolster balance while injuries to Amanjot and Kashvee reshape combination for England event under Harmanpreet

Our Bureau Published 03.05.26, 05:54 AM
India Women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia (left) at a news conference to announce the squads at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday.

India Women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia (left) at a news conference to announce the squads at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI

Nandani Sharma, the 24-year-old uncapped pacer, has earned a call-up to the national squad for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The ICC tournament is scheduled from June 12 to July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandigarh girl Nandani was the joint-highest wicket-taker in her maiden season of the Women’s Premier League — 17 wickets for Delhi Capitals.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side also has wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and left-arm spinner all-rounder Radha Yadav for the showpiece event. They, along with Nandani, were not a part of the recent T20I series in South Africa, which India lost 1-4.

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur is not available because of a back injury. The selectors had picked Kashvee Gautam as her replacement for the South Africa tour, but she too picked up a injury and has been advised knee surgery, chief selector Amita Sharma said at a news conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

The absence of the two all-rounders made way for Radha, who was on the bilateral tour of England last summer. Her inclusion bolsters the spin attack, which also includes Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani and Shreyanka Patil.

Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud and Nandani comprise the pace-
bowling unit.

Anushka Sharma and Uma Chetry have been left out.

Harmanpreet will lead the side for the fifth time in the T20 World Cup.

RELATED TOPICS

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

May 4 verdict to decide more than just Bengal’s fate, India’s political trajectory at stake

The results, whatever they turn out to be, will be read not just as a verdict on Mamata Banerjee’s government. They will be parsed as a referendum on the BJP’s capacity to expand to what it has identified as its 'last frontier'
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

If Tehran misbehaves, restarting strikes on Iran remains a possibility

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT