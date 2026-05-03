India Women T20 World Cup squad: Nandani Sharma gets maiden call up

Nandani Sharma, the 24-year-old uncapped pacer, has earned a call-up to the national squad for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The ICC tournament is scheduled from June 12 to July 5.

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Chandigarh girl Nandani was the joint-highest wicket-taker in her maiden season of the Women’s Premier League — 17 wickets for Delhi Capitals.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side also has wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and left-arm spinner all-rounder Radha Yadav for the showpiece event. They, along with Nandani, were not a part of the recent T20I series in South Africa, which India lost 1-4.

All-rounder Amanjot Kaur is not available because of a back injury. The selectors had picked Kashvee Gautam as her replacement for the South Africa tour, but she too picked up a injury and has been advised knee surgery, chief selector Amita Sharma said at a news conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

The absence of the two all-rounders made way for Radha, who was on the bilateral tour of England last summer. Her inclusion bolsters the spin attack, which also includes Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani and Shreyanka Patil.

Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud and Nandani comprise the pace-

bowling unit.

Anushka Sharma and Uma Chetry have been left out.

Harmanpreet will lead the side for the fifth time in the T20 World Cup.