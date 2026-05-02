Survival at stake for CSK and MI as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma stay out of action

A season of unkept pr­omises, that has been the story of the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 so far.

The two teams, who meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, have struggled to find their feet this time. While the CSK have won three of their eight games, Mumbai, placed ninth among 10 teams, have won one less having played the same number of matches.

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Before this IPL began, the two bubbled with promise and potential. CSK, with reinforcements from the auction, looked ready to script a new chapter after the disappointments of recent years. Mumbai, loaded with World Cup winners, seemed one of the strongest in the competition. But the story has been very different for both.

They have also been hit badly with injuries to their biggest influencers.

CSK’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni could have given the rudderless team some direction had he not been sidelined with a calf injury. Mumbai are missing Rohit Sharma, who, after a few matches, have had to sit out with injury.

The two former captains, despite being in the squad, have not been able to help their respective teams in times of crisis.

But it’s not the time to count the losses. If they have to remain in the race for the playoffs, at least mathematically, neither team can afford to drop points. So on Saturday, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect ultimate desperation from Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai.

Between them — the two most successful IPL sides — CSK and Mumbai share 10 titles. Their glorious past looks a distant memory. Can the past powerhouses turn it around?