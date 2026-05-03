Sunil Narine reaches 200 IPL wickets, first overseas player and KKR star to do so

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine on Sunday became the third bowler to claim 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League during his side’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Narine is the first overseas player to enter the 200-wicket club and the first to do so for one franchise.

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The West Indies veteran reached the milestone in Hyderabad, where he finished with figures of 2 for 31 as Hyderabad were dismissed for 165.

Narine, 37, has been with Kolkata since joining the tournament in 2012 and remains one of the most consistent bowlers in the competition. Known for his variations and economy rate, he has provided breakthroughs in both the powerplay and middle overs.

His longevity has coincided with some of Kolkata’s most successful seasons. He was part of the squads that won the title in 2012, 2014 and 2024, and has also contributed with the bat in recent campaigns as an aggressive opening option.

Only two bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal, had previously reached the 200-wicket mark in the league, underlining the scale of Narine’s achievement in a tournament dominated by batting numbers.

The landmark adds another chapter to one of the most durable and influential careers in the IPL era.