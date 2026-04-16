Mumbai Indian's fervent bid to halt Shreyas Iyer's winning run as PBKS captain

Mumbai Indians started IPL 2026 with a clinical performance against KKR but have since slipped to second from bottom with an insipid display.

With only two points from four matches, Mumbai take on Punjab Kings, who are unbeaten so far, at the Wankhede on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer, who has been at the helm of Punjab’s ascendancy, will play at his home ground, conversant with the conditions which will work in the Kings’ favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab have the second-best run rate (10.05) and balls-per-sixes ratio (8.70) for any team, only behind RCB.

Mumbai will hope their batters come good since Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play. They would ideally want to open with someone like Quinton de Kock, but that would mean leaving out another overseas player in either Sh­erfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner or Trent Boult. The other option would be a str­aight swap and bring in Vidarbha opener Danish Malewar.

Punjab Kings’ batting will revolve around Shreyas and their openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera sounded positive on the eve of the match.

“A good winning record against a team carries momentum forward. We are in a very positive mindframe. Having done well against their plans in the past is an added advantage that we want to carry into this game,” Nehal said.

The left-hander also highlighted the Shreyas’ impact. “I was talking to Shreyas recently and he told me, ‘you play freely, taking pressure is my job’. It tells you a lot about

him as a leader...he enjoys that responsibility. Seeing him finish games and stay not out in our recent wins has been fabulous for the entire group,” Nehal added.