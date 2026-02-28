Bet on 'fear' factor  to claim glory, India promise to stick to their brand of cricket at Eden

Relentless attack, that’s the plan for Team India.

Not that they have come up with the idea recently, it has been their template for more than a year now. But after Thursday’s victory over Zimbabwe, a match where India scored more than 250 runs in 20 overs, Tilak Varma has given a clearer picture of the team’s mindset.

It was a must-win game for Team India in Chennai and they came out all guns blazing. Tilak, who himself blasted an innings of 44 not out off 16 balls, said they were aware of the “brand of cricket” they wanted to play.

“Before the game, we spoke about our brand of cricket,” Tilak said after India’s 72-run win. “We watched how we’ve played over the last year. That gave everyone confidence. The message was simple — smile, enjoy, and go all out.

“We discussed that even if we lose three or four wickets in the Powerplay, we will bat with the same rhythm. We want to put fear in the opposition bowlers, that these guys are ready to hit every ball,” the left-handed batter added.

That explains why sometimes one feels that the Indian team is taking an excessively aggressive stance. Also, that might be one of the reasons why Abhishek Sharma was finding it so hard to rein in his attacking mode even though things were not going his way. When the team’s stated approach is to attack, it makes sense for each and every batter to toe that line.

Next up for India is the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Tilak promised that they would head into the crunch tie with the same intensity.

“We want to play fearless cricket — the brand we have played since last year,” he said. “The same intent we want to keep in the next game and through the tournament. If the wicket is not good, we will adjust, but the intensity will stay.”

Does that mean the team will once again look to post a 250-run total if they get to bat first at the Eden? “We are not thinking about scoring more than 250. But if the

team is permitting and we get a good start, of course we will go for it.

“If a wicket falls, we would hit six in the next ball. That’s what was in my mind. When I go to bat, I always think that if the ball is in my range, I will hit six in the first ball and then I will look for a four.”

On the personal front, Tilak had to adjust to a new batting position as he came out at No. 6 on Thursday. But that hardly made a difference to the flamboyant batter as he partied at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with three fours and four sixes. He played all kinds of shots, the cheeky ones as well as the mighty swings. Tilak said he is ready to serve the team in whatever position he is needed.

“Whatever the team needs, I am up for it,” the 23-year-old said. “I have done the same role for the last four years in the IPL and also for India in a few games. According to the situation, I can adjust. I was just waiting for one innings. It has come at the right time, going forward.”