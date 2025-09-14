Asia Cup: India’s spinners restrict Pakistan to 127/9 while captains skip customary handshake at toss

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry, Axar Patel's discipline and Varun Chakravarthy's guile stifled Pakistan to a lowly 127 for nine as India completely dominated the first half of the marquee Asia Cup group league contest here on Sunday.

The Indians thus once again displayed the gulf in quality between the two neighbouring nations.

Spinners Axar (2/18 in 4 overs), Kuldeep (3/18 in 4 overs) and Varun (1/24 in 4 overs) were immaculate in terms of line and length as none of the Pakistani batters showed the wherewithal to play the troika from their hands. The result was inevitable and there was no dramatic change to the expected script.

Between Axar, Kuldeep and Varun, they delivered 40 dot balls and add another 15 from Jasprit Bumrah, and one can understand the plight of the Pakistani batters.

Had Shaheen Shah Afridi (33 not out off 16 balls) not used the long handle, the score wouldn't have gone past 125.

Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss, didn't shake hands with counterpart Salman Ali Agha, but never lost the plot as the opposition batters were all at sea from the very first legal delivery, when the highly rated Saim Ayub (0) slashed one off Hardik Pandya (1/34 in 3 overs) to Bumrah at point.

Bumrah (2/28 in 4 overs) in the next over got last match's top scorer Mohammad Haris (3) who tried a pick-up pull shot, but this time, Pandya returned the favour to India's lead pacer by taking a well-judged catch in fine leg region.

Sahibzada Farhan (40 of 44 balls) did hit Bumrah for a couple of sixes but largely couldn't read any of the Indian spinners as dot balls accumulated by the dozen.

It was not just poor shot selection but also lack of technique that troubled the Pakistan batters against the world's top spinners.

Only Fakhar Zaman (17 off 15 balls) could be excused for taking risk against Axar as he has had a good career match-up against slow left-arm orthodox bowlers.

Moments after Axar was brought into the attack, Fakhar went for the jugular and was caught at long-on by Tilak Varma.

Since they were unable to read the Indian wrist spinners from their hands, the Pakistani batters went for the obvious but high-risk option of playing the slog sweep. Both skipper Salman (3 off 12 balls) and the hard-hitting Hasan Nawaz tried to hit out of trouble without gauging the length and extra bounce.

The left-handed Mohammed Nawaz found Kuldeep's googly too hot to handle.

Farhan, who not for once dominated the spinners, holed out in the deep off Kuldeep as Pakistan's woes against India in multilateral events continued.

Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha skip customary handshake

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss, drawing the attention of the cricket fraternity.

A handshake between captains of both teams during coin toss before matches in international cricket is a convention and not specified as a rule.

On this occasion, both the leaders of Indian and Pakistan teams did not engage in one and also refused to make any eye contact.

Both the captains submitted their respective team sheets to the match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe, spoke with the TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who was conducting the toss, and headed back in their respective directions.

"Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. There are tournaments where protocol demands that one needs to shake hands at the toss. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match's toss also," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It is for the first time that arch rivals India and Pakistan are facing off in a cricket match since the Pahalgam terror attacks earlier this year in April, which led to India launching retaliatory military action across the border in early May.