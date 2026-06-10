Medical exam sets a frenetic pulse; IAF, IB, CBI mobilised for leak-proof NEET retest

Indian Air Force, home ministry, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Intelligence Bureau (IB), CBI.

If you think the country is going to war, you are mistaken. This is how the government is preparing to conduct a leak-proof medical entrance examination on June 21, after the May 3 NEET-undergraduate was cancelled because of irregularities and at a time the Centre and its testing agency are beset with protests over failure to hold exams without glitches.

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Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the preparations for the retest.

He told reporters that cybersecurity remained a challenge for the smooth conduct of the exam.

“To face the cyber challenges, CERT-IN, I4C, the IB, the CBI and all cyber protection sources, whether it be the ministry of electronics and information technology or the home ministry, all are on the job. I have full trust in the team,” Pradhan said.

CERT-IN is the national nodal agency entrusted with securing the country’s cyberspace. I4C handles issues related to cyber crimes.

The NEET question paper had allegedly been leaked by some question setters.

The education ministry has sought the help of the Indian Air Force for the transport of question papers to the cities where the test will be conducted. The exam will be held in 551 cities across 5,435 centres, including 14 abroad.

Pradhan said a meeting had been held under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary on the NEET. It was attended by the secretaries of related departments. Pradhan said he had written to the chief ministers of all states seeking their cooperation.

The chief ministers are holding meetings with district collectors and police chiefs. NTA director-general Abhishek Singh is attending these meetings online, Pradhan said. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary held a meeting on Tuesday, while his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis has already presided over such a session. Pradhan said the Union home secretary would chair a high-level meeting on the NEET.

The NTA has got new officers in the ranks of joint secretary, director and deputy director, the education ministry said. They have been given different responsibilities like logistics, coordination andsecurity verification, Pradhan added.

“I assure students and parents that we will hold an error-free NEET this time. The results will be declared on time. Meetings have been held at the level of the cabinet secretary. I have met the home minister and the defence minister. I will meet the health minister today. The finance minister is also keeping a close watch on the developments. All senior ministers are keeping a watch,” Pradhan said.

He appealed to the candidates to focus on their studies, asserting that the government was taking extra precautions.

“Both experienced and newly inducted officials have been assigned specific responsibilities. Some are handling logistics, some are supervising printing, some are coordinating with the air force, some with banks, some with states, while others are verifying software security,” Pradhan said.

During the review meeting at the NTA headquarters, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and integrity throughout the exam process, sources said.

He said special attention had been given to safeguarding every stage of the process, from the preparation of question papers to the secure transportation and timely delivery of exam materials to test centres across the country.

“All arrangements are being completed. We have taken up this responsibility seriously. The NTA will certainly succeed in conducting the re-examination smoothly,” Pradhan said.

“We had earlier assured students that we would conduct an error-free examination and I want to reassure them now. We will also ensure that the results are declared on time so that students do not lose valuable learning time,” he said.

“I want to tell the students — focus on your studies.We will conduct the retest smoothly and without errors. Please cooperate with us,” Pradhan added.