Zodiac signs to AI vegetables, all sing praise as PM Narendra Modi celebrates 12 years in office

Celebrations have erupted across the Indian virtual world on Tuesday as Prime MInister Narendra Modi marks 12 years in office and it seems that no internet trend is too strange to be drafted into the service of singing hosannas for the government.

The result is a digital blitzkrieg that appears determined to leave no demographic, niche interest or online subculture untouched.

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Prime Minister Modi completes 12 years in office on Tuesday, making him India's longest-serving non-Congress prime minister and one of the longest-serving leaders in the country's history.

To celebrate the landmark occasion, the meme factory has left no stone unturned in its quest to reach Net-savvy citizens of every preoccupation and hyper-localised interest.

Astrology enthusiasts, for instance, were treated to a zodiac calendar in which the characteristics of each sun sign were matched with an achievement of the Modi government.

Leos, Virgos and Scorpios were all assigned their own governance victories. Not content with colonising the stars, another video asked users which "aura colour" best represented the government's performance over the last 12 years.

The internet's current obsession with AI-generated vegetables has also found its way into celebrations. Across social media, animated onions, tomatoes and cucumbers have become unlikely stars of bizarre soap operas involving domestic disputes, affairs and marital breakdowns.

The cheerleaders of the government, spotting a trend too viral to ignore, repurposed the same visual language into reels celebrating what they called the government’s environmentalism and push for renewable energy and sustainability.

Then there was the "A to Z of New India", achievement report cards, infographic reels, quiz-style posts, AI-generated visuals and enough bright colours to rival a children's television channel.

In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Modi's tenure as "12 years of transformative leadership dedicated to service, good governance and public welfare", adding that it had "realised the spirit of Antyodaya while taking India to new heights of confidence, self-reliance and prestige."

AI-generated visuals of the Prime Minister live up to Adityanath’s praise. Modi is variously depicted as a Marvel-style superhero, a trishul-wielding warrior and the protagonist of a video-game achievement screen, each avatar heralding another milestone from the past 12 years.

Some reels borrow heavily from the grammar of Hindi television melodrama, where subtlety has long been treated as an optional extra. Amid strobing graphics, explosions of colour and dizzying transitions, animated versions of Modi cycle through a seemingly endless succession of outfits, personas and digital avatars.

Animated image of PM Modi (Social media)

The effect is striking: Less political campaign, more content ecosystem.

Perhaps it reveals the changing nature of political communication. The BJP appears to understand something that many traditional political parties do not: people are no longer consuming politics in dedicated spaces. Politics is competing for attention against astrology influencers, anime edits, relationship coaches, football reels, skincare creators, meme pages and AI slop.

To survive in that environment, political messaging increasingly has to mimic the aesthetics of the internet itself.

Narendra Modi (Screen grab from social media)

Hence the bright colours. The rapid edits. The exaggerated graphics. The cartoonish AI imagery. The language of personality quizzes and shareable templates.

The zodiac cards are perhaps the clearest example of this shift. By attaching government achievements to zodiac archetypes, the campaign attempts to transform governance into something personal and instantly recognisable.

The aura-colour posts draw from a similar ecosystem. Spirituality, self-help and internet aesthetics have increasingly merged online, producing a language where people discuss "energy", "vibes" and "auras" as casually as they discuss politics.

The pro-BJP content creators appear keenly aware of that overlap.

At another level, these campaigns also reflect the logic of the algorithm. The objective is not always persuasion. Sometimes it is simply attention.

If a user pauses for three seconds because they cannot believe they are looking at a government anniversary post featuring zodiac signs or AI vegetables, the content has already achieved its purpose.